Image caption Brora Rangers play in the Highland League

Brora Rangers will have clocked up 2,000 miles of travelling by the time they play their fifth round Scottish Cup match against Kilmarnock.

The Highland League club have won away ties against Stranraer and, on Saturday, in Methil in East Fife.

Brora's chairman William Powrie reckons the team and fans will have travelled the equivalent of Edinburgh to Moscow via London after next month's trip.

But he added: "It bonds the team and supporters like an away day."

The club's home is Brora, a town in east Sutherland more than 56 miles (90km) north of Inverness.

The squad includes players from the Highlands and the islands, including Lewis-born Martin MacLean and Orkney brothers John and James Pickles.

Image copyright PA Image caption Brora Rangers face an away tie against Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in the fifth round

Mr Powrie said the town and club were enjoying making their own piece of history.

He said: "That 250 plus supporters went to the game against East Fife is testimony to the how deeply they hold the club in their hearts.

"For the fifth round we will take a similar amount if not more."

The club chairman said he was proud of what the club had achieved so far.

Image caption Brora Rangers are making a little bit of history, says the club's chairman

Manager and former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player, Ross Tokely, said Brora Rangers would go into the next game against Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock as "massive underdogs".

But he added that the players, backroom staff and supporters were for the time being making the most of Saturday's 1-0 win.

He said: "There were grown men crying.

"It was an important win not just for the players but the people behind the scenes, the 80-year-old groundsman, everybody associated with Brora Rangers."