New search for man missing on Ben Nevis on hold
- 23 January 2018
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team have put on hold plans to resume a search for a walker who has been missing on Ben Nevis since Sunday.
Two other members of the man's party were rescued on Sunday evening by Lochaber MRT close to the summit.
Bad weather and a high risk of avalanche have hampered further searches.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service has rated the avalanche hazard in Lochaber as "high".