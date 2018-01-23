Image copyright Stuart Nicol Image caption Barra Airport was among Hial's busiest sites

A record number of people used Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) sites last year, according to the company's latest figures.

The total of 1,620,336 people was an increase of 102,577 - 6.3% - on 2016's figures.

Hial operates 11 airports across Scotland.

Its busiest sites included Inverness, Barra, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Tiree, Campbeltown, Benbecula and Islay.

However, Hial said passenger numbers were down 16,029 at Dundee as a result of the withdrawal of the Flybe Amsterdam service by the airline in December 2016.