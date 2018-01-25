Image copyright CalMac

Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has pledged to stop offering plastic straws on its ferries.

The company told BBC Scotland News online earlier this week that its plans on reducing plastic waste were at an "advanced stage".

The Clyde and Hebrides ferries operator has now announced it has signed up to the #NaeStrawAtAw campaign.

The campaign was set up by pupils at Glasgow's Sunnyside Primary and Ullapool Primary schools.

The pupils' campaign has already seen Ullapool in Wester Ross become what is believed to be the first village in the UK to halt use of plastic straws in all bars, restaurants and cafes.

CalMac said it was also reviewing its provision of other singe-use plastics on its boats.