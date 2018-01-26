Image copyright Networkrail Scotland

A train caught up in a landslip on the West Highland Line is expected to be moved later.

Five passengers were on board when the train came off the track early on Monday morning. No-one was injured.

The line is blocked by tonnes of stone and mud at Loch Eilt between Arisaig and Glenfinnan.

NetworkRail Scotland said the train had now been re-railed and would be removed from scene. Progress was said to remain "good in challenging conditions".

Image copyright NetworkRail Scotland Image caption The train became trapped by tonnes of mud and stone on Monday morning

Images are copyrighted to NetworkRail Scotland.