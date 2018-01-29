Highlands & Islands

Paloma Faith and Charlatans to play Belladrum festival

  • 29 January 2018
Paloma Faith Image copyright Paloma Faith

Singer Paloma Faith and 1990s indie band The Charlatans are to play at this year's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Other acts announced include Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit.

This summer's Bella is taking place from 2-4 August.

The festival is held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly.

Related Topics