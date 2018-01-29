Image copyright PA

Collapsed outsourcing giant Carillion holds two major contracts in Inverness, it has emerged.

The work involves facilities management at the Centre for Health Science at Raigmore Hospital and the An Lòchran building at the Inverness Campus.

The contracts were awarded by public agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Carillion subcontracted the work to another firm, Robertson Facilities Management.

It employs 32 people across the two sites.

Robertson Facilities Management said it continued to provide services to HIE, adding that this work had not been impacted by Carillion's collapse and it was "business as usual for our teams".

Because of a row over the handling of Carillion's troubles, Highlands and Islands Scottish Green MSP, John Finnie, said he would seek a review of how public sector contracts are managed.