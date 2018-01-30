Image copyright Bidwells Image caption A new extension to the Kings House forms part of a planned revamp of the property

Highland councillors have approved redevelopment of the historic Kings House Hotel on Rannoch Moor.

The planned extension to the original 1750s hotel has been criticised by outdoors groups, including Mountaineering Scotland.

It has described the extension as "industrial", but stressed it was not opposed to an "appropriate" revamp. It did not object to an earlier design.

The hotel is well-known among hillwalkers and climbers.

The Kings House is well-known to hillwalkers and climbers

The West Highland Way walking route passes close by the Kings House, which is also located near areas of Glen Coe popular with outdoors enthusiasts.

Black Corries Estate Management Ltd, which owns the hotel, said the extension had been designed in a way to avoid causing a visual impact on the landscape.

It has also said the redevelopment would help to support more than 40 jobs.