Road in Beauly reopens after suspected gas leak
- 1 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The main road in Beauly in the Highlands has reopened after earlier being closed due to a suspected gas leak.
Station Road, which forms part of the A862, was closed between the village's railway station and Garden Place.
The road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians and people were asked to avoid the area.