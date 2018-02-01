Highlands & Islands

Road in Beauly reopens after suspected gas leak

  • 1 February 2018

The main road in Beauly in the Highlands has reopened after earlier being closed due to a suspected gas leak.

Station Road, which forms part of the A862, was closed between the village's railway station and Garden Place.

The road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians and people were asked to avoid the area.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites