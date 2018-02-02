Police Scotland's control room and service centre in Inverness could shut next week.

The force has been planning the closure and transfer of functions to Dundee since 2016.

The process involved is expected to be completed on Tuesday "subject to final approval and operational requirements".

Last year, the Scottish Police Authority board agreed to the potential closure going ahead following a consultation with staff.

The board also agreed that a separate project to create a new National Database Enquiry Unit (NDEU) could potentially go ahead, again following consultation with staff in Inverness.

The unit is to be set up in Inverness and also Govan in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the creation of the NDEU would mean that 30 permanent staff posts would be retained in Inverness.

All staff who work within the existing Inverness control room and service centre have been given the opportunity to move into the new unit.

Police Scotland said the changes to its set up in Inverness would see an additional 14 police officers being deployed to divisional duties within Highland and Islands Division.