Disruption caused by dust to some operations at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital has come to an end.

Floors of the hospital's theatres were found to be contaminated by dust from recent construction work.

NHS Highland postponed some patients' surgery for health and safety reasons and to allow for "intensive, deep cleans" to be carried out.

It said it regretted the disruption had happened and was "very sorry for the inconvenience" caused to patients.

The theatres had been undergoing an upgrade as part of a multi-million pound refurbishment of the hospital.

Several deep cleans have been carried out of the theatres.

Katherine Sutton, deputy director of operations at Raigmore Hospital, said: "We are still closely monitoring theatres but are confident in the work we have done.

"Patients should be reassured that all independent laboratory and ventilation testing undertaken this week within theatres have had very positive results indicating the theatre environment is to the standard required."

She added: "All postponed operations will be re-booked as soon as possible."