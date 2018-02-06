Fisherman dies after falling overboard near Durness
- 6 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fisherman has died after falling from his vessel off the north coast of Scotland.
The man was helped back on board by other crew members but could not be revived.
The incident happened near the village of Durness on Monday evening.
The fishing boat has returned to Scrabster harbour where police are investigating the man's death.