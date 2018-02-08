Image copyright Domhnall Macsween Image caption The iron Age chamber is known as a soutterrain

A 2,000-year-old underground chamber has been uncovered during work to build a house on the Isle of Lewis.

The Iron Age soutterrain was revealed during the digging of the foundations for the property in Ness.

Local archaeologists, husband and wife team Chris and Rachel Barrowman, are recording the soutterrain.

Mr Barrowman said theories on the purpose of the stone-lined, flat stone-roofed structures included storing food.

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "They are usually associated with what are known as Atlantic roundhouses, or wheelhouses, of the later Iron Age.

"If this one was associated with a roundhouse it is likely to have been cleared away by now."

Image copyright Domhnall Macsween Image caption Archaeologists Chris and Rachel Barrowman at the site of the find

Mr Barrowman, who was asked to check the site by the contractor building the house, said the soutterrain was well preserved.

The archaeologist said he understood it to be the sixth to be recorded in the area.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar's regional archaeologist is expected to liaise with the islander building the house on what happens next.

Mr Barrowman said it was likely that, following a full examination and recording of the site, the soutterrain would be filled in and covered over to preserve the archaeology and then the construction of the new home would continue as planned.