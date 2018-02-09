Image copyright Mcleod Family Image caption Kevin Mcleod's body was found in Wick harbour in 1997

Police and family members have renewed their appeals for information about the death of a man 21 years ago.

The body of Kevin Mcleod, 24, was found in Wick harbour on 9 February 1997.

His family believe that injuries on his body showed that he was murdered, and have criticised the police investigation into the death.

Police Scotland, which has said there were serious failings by Northern Constabulary in its investigation, has sought new information in the case.

Last month, Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said there had been "serious failings" on the part of Northern Constabulary, and officers had missed "the opportunity to gather vital evidence".

DCC Livingston also made a personal apology to Mr Mcleod's parents over the way the case was previously handled.

'End our nightmare'

Mr Mcleod, an electrician, had been on a night out with friends in Wick before his body was found in the water of the harbour the following day.

In a statement released on Friday, his parents June and Hugh and uncle Allan Mcleod said: "Kevin's horrific and untimely death has torn our family apart.

"We firmly believe that there are people within Wick and the wider community who perhaps witnessed, know what happened, or know who was involved in Kevin's death.

"At the time - perhaps due to a sense of loyalty, friendship, or fear - some people may not have come forward.

"We would urge and beg anyone who has any information, regardless how insignificant it may appear, to please search your heart and conscience."

Image caption Kevin Mcleod's parents June and Hugh and uncle Allan believe the 24-year-old was murdered

The statement added: "Please now do the right thing and contact Police Scotland, who are currently undertaking an investigation, to at last end our nightmare in the hope that justice will prevail and that our beautiful son Kevin can finally rest in peace."

Det Supt James Smith said a major investigation team was "currently gathering and assessing information" that had recently been brought to its attention.

He said: "This a detailed and complex piece of work, to ensure all information is thoroughly explored.

"That work continues with experienced detectives from Police Scotland's homicide governance and review department currently carrying out enquiries in and around the Wick area.

"I want to reassure Kevin's family and the communities of Wick, and the surrounding area that Police Scotland is fully committed to thoroughly investigating any new evidence which may come to light.

"I would urge anyone in both Wick and the wider area who may have any information they feel could help our investigations to please come forward."