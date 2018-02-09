Highlands & Islands

Victim of Cape Wrath creel boat accident named locally

  • 9 February 2018

A fisherman who died after falling from a creel boat off the north coast of Scotland on Monday evening has been named locally.

Mark Elder was 26 and from Thurso in Caithness.

He was helped back on board the FV North Star by other crew members but could not be revived.

The accident happened north of Cape Wrath. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has begun an investigation.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites