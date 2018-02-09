Two hillwalkers missing overnight in Wester Ross
- 9 February 2018
Rescue teams are searching for two brothers after they failed to return from a hillwalking trip in Wester Ross on Thursday.
Alan, 56, and Neil Gibson, 63, had headed for Achnashellach with a black Pointer dog, called Archie.
Inverness Coastguard helicopter carried out a search, Stornoway Coastguard helicopter replaced it.
Mountain rescue teams from Kintail, Torridon and the RAF and search dogs have also been searching.