Image copyright David Buchanan Image caption Coastguard helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway have been involved in the search effort

Rescue teams are searching for two brothers after they failed to return from a hillwalking trip in Wester Ross on Thursday.

Alan, 56, and Neil Gibson, 63, had headed for Achnashellach with a black Pointer dog, called Archie.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter carried out a search, Stornoway Coastguard helicopter replaced it.

Mountain rescue teams from Kintail, Torridon and the RAF and search dogs have also been searching.