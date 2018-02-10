Hill search resumes for missing brothers

Image copyright Torridon Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Torridon Mountain Rescue Team, seen here training earlier in the week, have been taking part in the search

The search has resumed for two brothers missing in the hills of Wester Ross.

Alan, 56, and Neil Gibson, 63, are with a black Pointer dog. They are thought to have been making for Achnashellach.

Both the Inverness and Stornoway Coastguard helicopters have been flying over the area.

Mountain rescue teams from Kintail, Torridon and the RAF have been searching a wide area taking in the peaks of Fuar Tholl, Sgorr Ruadh and Beinn Liath Mhor.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alan and Neil Gibson have been missing since Thursday

Weather conditions have been described as "tricky" with frequent snow showers.

Police Scotland has urged anyone who has seen the two men or their dog to get in touch.

One of the brothers was thought to have travelled from County Durham, and the other is thought to be from the Nairn area.