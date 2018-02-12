A hillwalker who got into difficulty in the Cairngorms has been airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Cairngorm Mountain and Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter were involved in the rescue following searches of the Cairngorm Plateau.

In a separate incident, a search has resumed for a hillwalker police said was reported missing on Sunday.

There were reports on Sunday of the man having fallen while climbing Beinn a' Chaorainn, near Roybridge, in Lochaber.

Cairngorm MRT said the walker in difficulty in its area was found along with their companion.

Thirteen times

At the weekend, the Cairngorm MRT and coastguard were involved in a nine-hour operation to rescue a hillwalker who got stranded in a blizzard.

The man got into difficulty on Carn Ban Mor, a Munro-height mountain in the Glen Feshie area.

The latest incidents also comes amid a Police Scotland warning to walkers and climbers to heed forecasts and be prepared, and equipped, for sudden changes in the weather.

It said mountain rescue teams had been called out 13 times in the past week.