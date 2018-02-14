Image copyright Liam Colgan family Image caption Liam Colgan was last seen in Hamburg in the early hours of Saturday

Police in Hamburg have launched a public appeal for help in tracing missing Scot Liam Colgan.

The 29-year-old, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday, when he was part of his brother's stag do in the German city.

Police have posted their appeal for information about Mr Colgan's whereabouts online.

His family have also set up a Facebook page dedicated to tracking his movements before he disappeared.

On Tuesday, Dundee United's club captain Willo Flood urged people to share online appeals.

Mr Colgan, who is due to be his brother Eamonn's best man in a few weeks, has been described as a keen Dundee United fan.

In a video on the the football club's Twitter and Facebook sites, Flood said: "Liam, if you see this buddy, get in touch."