Image copyright Liam Colgan family Image caption Liam Colgan was last seen in Hamburg in the early hours of Saturday

Friends of missing Liam Colgan have said there have been further possible sightings of him in Hamburg.

The 29-year-old from Inverness disappeared while on his brother's stag do in the German city at the weekend.

His friends and family and police have been following up a reported sighting of a man matching his description in Hamburg's Buxtehude area.

Mr Colgan's friends have said there since been further similar sightings in the same area.

The man was described as being in confused state, and intimated he was from Scotland.

'Family's appeals'

Mr Colgan went missing on Saturday during the trip held ahead of his brother Eamonn's wedding.

The stag party arrived in Hamburg last Friday and headed out to the Reeperbahn area of the city.

The last bar they were in was the Hamborger Viermaster.

The Colgan family's appeals on social media for sightings and other information have been shared by Scottish football club's including Dundee United, Mr Colgan's favourite club, and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Also, sharing the appeals have been Inverness-born actress and film director Karen Gillan and the organisers of the Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Mr Colgan is a former student of Perth College, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network of colleges and institutions.

UHI has also been sharing the social media appeals online.