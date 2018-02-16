Image copyright SSE Image caption The three contractors got into difficulty trying to reach an accommodation compound in Glen Doe

A mountain rescue team encountered 7m (22ft) deep snow drifts while going to the aid of three workmen stuck in a vehicle in the Monadhliath Mountains.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team made a 130-mile (209km) round trip on foot and skis to reach the men on Thursday.

The contractors were involved in work in Glen Doe to connect the site of the 66-turbine Stronelairg Wind Farm project to the electricity network.

They were stranded for several hours before being airlifted.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter managed to reach the men's location during the "briefest of weather windows" in bad weather, Cairngorm MRT said.

The rescue team, whose members were also involved in the rescue of two climbers on Cairngorm Plateau on Thursday, said heavy snow had left drifts as deep as 7m in the Monadhliath.

The height of a modern double decker bus is about 4m (13ft).

The three workmen got stuck while travelling between a satellite building and the wind farm project's main accommodation area.

They were unharmed by their ordeal.