Image copyright Google Image caption The section of the A834 in Strathpeffer was closed for longer than planned

A road through Strathpeffer has reopened following a weeks-long closure to allow for work to a sewer main.

The closure on the A834 prevented traffic travelling between Dingwall and Contin through the village.

All through traffic was diverted via the A835 Ullapool Road and alternative access had to be made available to the local primary school.

The A834 was closed from 22 January and shut for longer than planned due to bad weather delaying the work.

Scottish Water thanked residents for their patience during the sewer renewal work.