Probe after digger crashes into homes in Buckie
- 18 February 2018
Police have launched an investigation after a digger crashed into a building in Buckie.
The vehicle smashed through the wall of a home in Land Street at about 05:00.
It is understood to be part of a sheltered housing complex.
Officers said no one was injured and the street has been closed. They asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.