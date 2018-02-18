NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Probe after digger crashes into homes in Buckie

  • 18 February 2018
Building smashed in Buckie by digger

Police have launched an investigation after a digger crashed into a building in Buckie.

The vehicle smashed through the wall of a home in Land Street at about 05:00.

It is understood to be part of a sheltered housing complex.

Officers said no one was injured and the street has been closed. They asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

