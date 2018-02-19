Image copyright RNLI/Henry Weaver Image caption The new Loch Ness lifeboat, right, alongside the craft it has replaced and with the new station in the background

The construction of a new lifeboat station has been completed on Loch Ness.

The new base has been built close to the building near Drumnadrochit that Loch Ness RNLI has used since its formation in 2008.

As well as the new station, the volunteers have taken delivery of a new lifeboat.

The Atlantic 85 class inshore lifeboat replaces an Atlantic 75 that the crew members have been using.

The new lifeboat is called the Sheila and Dennis Tongue IV.

Last year, was Loch Ness RNLI's busiest year since the station was opened in 2008.

The volunteers responded to 33 callouts.

In August last year, the station had its busiest single day with three call-outs to three separate incidents.