Routine operations resume at Raigmore after disruption

  • 19 February 2018

Elective procedures have resumed at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital following problems affecting operating theatres.

Disruption caused by dust began in late January, followed later by the discovery of superficial cracks.

NHS Highland had been planning to have all theatres at the hospital operating again on Monday.

Arrangements had been in place for handling patients requiring emergency surgery during the two periods of disruption.

