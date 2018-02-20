Image copyright Embo Trust Image caption An artist's impression of Embo's planned community hub

A plan to convert a former school into a community hub is among projects in Sutherland to have secured funding.

Embo Trust has been awarded £30,534 from the Highland LEADER Programme for its project in Embo, near Dornoch.

Sutherland Community Sports and Recreation Hub has received £31,217 towards the development of a multi-use games area in Golspie.

Strathnaver Museum has also secured LEADER funding. It will use its £29,349 to help redevelop the museum.