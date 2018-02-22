Image copyright You Me At Six Image caption You Me At Six have been confirmed for Belladrum

Primal Scream, You Me At Six and Fun Lovin' Criminals have been added to the lie up for August's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Acts previously confirmed include Paloma Faith and 1990s indie band The Charlatans.

Other acts announced include Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit. Also, Rosanne Cash, The Supernaturals and Niteworks.

This summer's Bella is taking place from 2-4 August.

The festival is held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly.