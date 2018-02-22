Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Tackling drifting snow on the Bealach na Ba

Police have praised Highland Council workers for clearing snow from one of Scotland's most challenging routes.

The Bealach na Ba - Pass of the Cattle - at Applecross is an unclassified road that rises to about 626m (2,053ft) over about four miles (8km).

Driving conditions on the road have been difficult in the past few weeks due to drifting snow and ice.

Police Scotland's Lochaber and Skye officers said council staff were doing their "very best" to keep it open.

The officers have tweeted pictures showing large banks of snow on either side of the Bealach na Ba.

Image copyright @LochabSkyePol Image caption A bank of snow next to the Bealach na Ba

Image copyright @LochabSkyePol Image caption The area has seen heavy snowfalls and icy conditions

Image copyright @LochabSkyePol Image caption Driving past a bank of snow on the Bealach na Ba