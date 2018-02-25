Pilot injured in light aircraft crash in Lossiemouth
- 25 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pilot has been hurt after a light aircraft crashed into a field in Moray.
The pilot was treated for minor injures after the crash landing at Shempstons Airfield in Lossiemouth, close to the RAF base.
The small aircraft had overturned in a field near the airstrip and police, fire and ambulance crews were called just before 12:30 on Sunday.
The pilot was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for precautionary checks.