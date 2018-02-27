Image caption Kyle Robertson, 20, from Smithton in Inverness, died in the crash on the A835 on Sunday afternoon

Police have named a man who died in a car crash near Garve in Wester Ross in the Highlands at the weekend.

Kyle Robertson, 20, from Smithton in Inverness, died after his Seat Leon was involved in a collision with a white Audi S3 on the A835 on Sunday.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

They are keen to hear from a "key witness" who may have been driving a dark green van and who they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

Sgt Chris Murray, of the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Kyle's family and friends at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected.

"Our inquiries into this tragic incident are ongoing and I would like to thank the members of the public who have already come forward.

"I would also like to ask anyone who has any information, or dash cam footage, who has not already spoken to us to make contact as soon as possible."