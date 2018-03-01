Image copyright The Royal Mint

The Loch Ness Monster features among 26 designs in a collection of new 10p coins struck by The Royal Mint.

A total of 2.6m coins have been made, each of which will have one of 26 designs aimed at celebrating British life.

The coins that have Nessie also feature a representation of the ruins of historic Urquhart Castle, near Drumnadrochit.

The new coins have now started to enter circulation.

There is a design for each letter of the alphabet, from the Angel of the North to the Zebra Crossing. Other designs included fish and chips and James Bond.