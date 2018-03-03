Skiers urged to check resorts in advance

Image copyright Winterhighland Image caption Ski resorts in the east such as The Lecht are still being affected by adverse weather conditions

Skiers and snowboarders have been urged to check traffic and ski centre websites before heading for the slopes.

Ski-Scotland said Glencoe and Nevis in the west were accessible by road but travel was more difficult around resorts in the east.

Glencoe ski resort was open for business on Saturday morning but Nevis was "on hold" until 10:00 because of strong winds.

Weather conditions were also affecting Glenshee, Cairngorm and The Lecht.

Most resorts have been hit this week by the so-called "Beast from the East".

On Saturday, Ski-Scotland spokesman Andy Meldrum said the west coast had missed the worst of the snow.

He said: "I know up the A82 and up the west coast the roads are absolutely fine.

"There's more snow in the east - there's a slightly stronger wind over there and I know they have more of a problem with drifting.

"I know they are working hard this morning to get the roads clear."

'Regular updates'

He added: "There are updates going out regularly, so I would suggest people check websites like Traffic Scotland and local resorts so they will be able to see what's happening."

Updates on conditions at the resorts can be found at the outdoor pursuits website Winterhighland.

Image copyright Winterhighland Image caption Glencoe ski resort was open for business on Saturday

When conditions have been calm, hundreds of people have been hitting the slopes on skis, snowboards and sledges.

Scotland's mountain snowsports industry has already had this season more than double the number of "skier days" recorded for the whole of last season.

A skier day means one person who skis or snowboards on one day. Many of the same people return to the slopes several times during the season.

Ski Scotland said more than 132,000 of the "days" had been recorded so far.