A flight from Birmingham to Inverness was diverted to Edinburgh because of a suspected technical fault.

Flybe's flight BE831 had reached Inverness and was due to land at 12:10, but the captain made the decision to land at Edinburgh Airport.

The aircraft, with 61 passengers on board, landed safely at about 12:50. Emergency vehicles were on standby.

Flybe said the safety of its passengers and crew was the airline's number one priority.

It apologised for any inconvenience experienced by its customers.