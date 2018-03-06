Police have warned of an unusually high number of thefts from vehicles, homes and businesses in a short period of time in the Inverness area.

Since the start of the year there have been more 20.

The thefts have included fuel from vehicles and oil tanks, car batteries and equipment from building sites.

Police Scotland has urged the public to make sure properties are properly locked.

'Robust locks'

Det Con Chris Macleod said: "It is unusual to have so many crimes of his nature in the Inverness area in such a short period of time.

"I would like to reassure the public that we are continuing to carry out enquiries with a view to making detections in relation to these incidents."

He added: "While we are doing all we can, I would urge businesses and residents to work with us by making sure their properties and vehicles are as secure as they can be.

"Many of these thefts relating to diesel being stolen from storage tanks and from vehicles.

"Investing in robust locks, security lights and cameras, particularly on commercial properties are a good deterrent against thieves who will always prefer to pick on an easy target if it is available."