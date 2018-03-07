Prestwick was the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's (MCA) busiest helicopter search and rescue base between October and December last year.

The Ayrshire base responded to 75 callouts and rescued 53 people - the most of all the agency's UK bases.

The figures have been released by the Department for Transport.

The statistics also show Prestwick along with Sumburgh, Stornoway and Inverness rescued 42% of all people helped by the MCA's helicopter bases.

Between October and December, a total of 329 people were rescued and 100 assisted by the service operated by Bristow Helicopters.