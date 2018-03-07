Image copyright Staffin Community Turst Image caption The Storr is one of Skye's best-known landscapes

Staffin Community Trust has ended its effort to buy Highland Council-owned land at Skye's Old Man Of Storr.

The group proposed building a car park and public toilets on the land following local concerns about congestion and sanitation.

The Storr, among Skye's best-known landscapes, can have as many as 150,000 people visiting it in a single year.

Highland Council rejected the trust's bid to take over the land in September last year.

The trust said that since then discussions with the local authority on how its plans could be progressed had failed to reach an agreement.

It has now withdrawn from the process to concentrate on its other major projects, including a viewing platform and car park for its Skye Ecomuseum.