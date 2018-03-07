Image copyright SFRS Image caption Wildfires broke out on tinder dry vegetation on Barra and Skye

Retained firefighters and communities have been thanked for their efforts in tackling wildfires that broke out on Barra and Skye over the weekend.

The fires had taken hold of tinder dry vegetation on the islands, which had not had the snowfalls seen in other parts of Scotland last week.

David Farries, a senior officer at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said the firefighting was a team effort.

Local residents and members of other organisations assisted firefighters.

They included fire crews from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited and coastguard and RNLI volunteers.

Image copyright Bernhard Anderson Image caption An image of the wildfire on Barra

Mr Farries, deputy assistant chief officer responsible for the north of Scotland, said: "There was clearly a huge focus over the past week on firefighters across the country working through some of the most challenging weather conditions to reach people affected by heavy snowfall.

"But our crews in the north were working as equally hard over the weekend to control and extinguish a series of very significant fires out in the open, and across several locations.

"They worked effectively with partners to protect lives, properties and the environment - and they are an absolute credit to their communities and to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."