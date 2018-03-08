The driver of a passenger train travelling from Edinburgh to Inverness stopped to pick up a vulnerable man he spotted near the railway line.

The driver performed an emergency stop near Inverness Station and brought the man on board.

Passengers have praised the driver's actions on Wednesday's 10:36 service.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "We're proud of our driver, who did the right thing and acted quickly to ensure this gentleman's safety."

Police and paramedics met the man at Inverness Station.