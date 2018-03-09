Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The vehicle was spotted on the A835 between Tore and Maryburgh

Police have issued road safety advice after stopping the driver of a van which they said had almost half of an 8m (26ft) steel joist sticking out.

The vehicle was spotted on the A835 between Tore and Maryburgh.

Police Scotland said the van was not suitable for the load it was carrying and the driver could have been fined.

Road policing officer Constable Garry Maclennan said any overhang from a vehicle should meet Construction and Use regulations.

The joist was protruding more than 3.45m from the back of the van, said police.