Justice Secretary Michael Matheson has thanked Scotland's mountain rescue teams for their "hard work" over winter and which has continued into spring.

He said the volunteer teams had faced challenging conditions since December.

More recently, during stormy weather dubbed the Beast for the East, teams assisted in efforts to help people in difficulty in heavy snow.

Scottish Mountain Rescue, which represents many MRTs, said conditions in the hills were still challenging.

It said anyone without an "extremely high skill set, detailed knowledge of the terrain, and all the necessary equipment should not even consider venturing" into Scotland's mountains or highest hills.

The avalanche risk in many of these areas has been rated as "considerable" by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service.

Since December, the service has also recorded almost double the 90 avalanches it saw last year.

Several of the winter and spring rescues have been made in heavy snow and high winds, and taken as long as nine to 12 hours to complete.

In his tribute to rescue teams, Mr Matheson said: "In the last week volunteer teams have assisted stranded motorists, emergency services and essential workers, as the recent snow has caused considerable disruption around the country.

"But, since December, teams have also been involved in a number of challenging search and rescues, assisting those in trouble in Scotland's mountains, in heavy snow and strong winds, maximising survival chances and saving lives.

"As a former mountain rescue volunteer, I have seen the conditions they face first hand and am particularly grateful for their efforts this winter."

He added: "I want to take this opportunity to remind anyone considering walking, climbing or taking part in any other activities in the mountains and hills, at any time of the year, to take proper care and follow best available advice, so that the lives of our dedicated volunteers are not put at risk unnecessarily."