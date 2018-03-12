Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption Cloud inversion and blue skies in an image taken by SAIS Creag Meagaidh

Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) forecasters captured breathtaking scenes of snow-covered mountains under blue skies on Sunday.

The day's calm conditions had followed more challenging weather on Saturday, when low cloud and high winds reduced visibility.

SAIS, which provides assessments of potential avalanche risk in six mountain areas, is more than halfway through its latest forecasting season.

Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption Sunday's conditions in another image by SAIS Creag Meagaidh

Image copyright SAIS Glencoe Image caption Clach Leathad and cloud inversion in a photograph taken by SAIS Glencoe

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption The snowy cliffs of Lochnagar catching sunlight

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption A panoramic shot taken by SAIS Lochaber

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption Climbers enjoying the conditions in Lochaber's mountains

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption Raised footprints in snow in another image taken by SAIS Lochaber

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption But the weather on Saturday was not so great, as can be seen in this image by SAIS Southern Cairngorms

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption Strong winds reduced visibility on Lochaber's hills on Saturday

