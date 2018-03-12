Highlands & Islands

Firefighters tackle car on fire on A9 near Dalwhinnie

  • 12 March 2018

A car has gone on fire on the A9 in the Highlands.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident near Dalwhinnie just before 15:30 and two appliances were sent to the scene.

The fire service said there were no casualties.

A spokesman said: "Firefighters are currently on the scene battling the fire."

