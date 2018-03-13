Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A shop and a café are to be built as well as the new homes

Highland councillors have voted to approve plans for 100 new homes in the village of Croy, near Inverness.

Developer Scotia Homes also intends to build a shop and a cafe on the site on Dalcroy Road.

The project was considered by Highland Council's south planning applications committee.

Some councillors raised concerns about the development putting pressure on the local primary school and said that would increase traffic on roads.