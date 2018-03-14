Image copyright John Murdo Macaulay Image caption HebCelt has previously taken action to reduce plastic waste at its site

The Hebridean Celtic Festival has announced plans to further reduce single-use plastic items at its site this summer.

Stornoway-based HebCelt banned plastic straws four years ago and in 2015 introduced re-usable, eco-cups in on-site bars to cut down on plastic waste.

This year, it has asked caterers to try to cut out completely their use of the plastic items.

The festival's acts will also be offered water bottles.

It is hoped this will avoid the need of bands and other acts to bring water in plastic bottles to the site.

HebCelt will run from 18-21 July.

This year's acts include Glasgow band The Fratellis, also Deacon Blue, Eddi Reader, Roddy Woomble and bands Niteworks, Dante and TRIP and Country singer Martha L Healy.