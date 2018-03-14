Image copyright Google Image caption The battlefield is about half a mile from the site of the proposed housing development

Plans for 16 new homes opposed by a campaign set up to protect Culloden Battlefield could be brought back before councillors.

Highland Council's south planning applications committee voted five votes to three to approve an amended design and layout of the properties.

But it is understood there was a mix-up in the vote.

Conservative councillor Andrew Jarvie has sought to secure a motion of amendment to "right the error".

The councillor led an attempt at Tuesday's committee meeting to turn down Kirkwood Homes' application for its project at Viewhill, near Inverness. He voted to refuse permission.

If Mr Jarvie is successful in getting the signatures he needs from fellow councillors to his motion, the matter would be put before the council's environment, development and infrastructure committee.

'Better reflected'

The proposed housing site is about half a mile from the location of the battle, fought between Jacobite and government forces in April 1746, and is within the battlefield's conservation area.

Campaigners have argued that the fighting took place in a much wider area than what is regarded as the battle's location.

The original application for the 16 homes was submitted by another company, Inverness Properties. It was refused planning permission by Highland Council.

Inverness Properties appealed and planning permission was granted by a Scottish government-appointed planning official in 2014.

Aberdeenshire-based Kirkwood Homes took over the project and recently submitted plans to change the design and layout of the homes.

In January, the south planning applications committee deferred making a decision and asked the developer to redesign the houses in a way that "better reflected" the development's Highlands setting, and the Culloden (Battlefield) Conservation Area.

The revised plans were approved in the vote at Tuesday's meeting of the committee.