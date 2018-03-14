Image copyright Google Image caption Some of the filming is due to be done near Cannich

A feature film is to be shot in Glen Nevis and other Highlands locations.

Mountaineering Scotland has been advised of road closures that may affect walkers and climbers from 21 March to the end of the month.

The film company involved, Gumshoe Productions Ltd, has not revealed the feature's title or other details.

Filming is planned on and around the C1162 Glen Nevis Road using a helicopter, a vehicle fitted with a camera and a drone.

Temporary closures of the road are planned for between 21 and 24 March.

Some disruption could occur before those dates during the construction of a set in the area.

Mountaineering Scotland said during the road closure access to paths and cycle routes would remain open with a minibus service to shuttle walkers and cyclists between the road closure points.

Walkers have also been warned to also expect around Devil's Pulpit in Finnich Glen and the River Affric at Cannich.

Recent major productions shot partly in Scotland nclude Transformers: The Last Knight and The BFG, which both feature scenes shot on Skye. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword which involved filming near the Bealach na Bà, a pass in Applecross.