Image copyright HIE Image caption The Bealach na Ba at Applecross is part of the North Coast 500 and features stretches of single-track road

Transport Scotland has been issuing leaflets to encourage better driving on single-track roads in the Highlands.

Businesses across the region, particularly those in the area covered by the North Coast 500 route, have been getting supplies of the leaflets.

They are to be handed out to the many tourists expected in the Highlands this year.

The region has miles of single-track road with passing places to allow traffic to pass.

The North Coast 500 route, also known as the NC500, runs for more than 500 miles (805km). It includes stretches of single-track road.

This includes several challenging ascents and descents, including the Bealach na Ba at Applecross. The unclassified road rises to about 626m (2,053ft) over about four miles (8km).

Since the route was launched in 2015 it has brought 29,000 more visitors to the Highlands and added £9m to the region's economy, according to study commissioned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.