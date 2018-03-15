Highlands & Islands

Man dies after wall collapses outside Inverness house

  • 15 March 2018
Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to Old Edinburgh Road on Sunday

A builder has died after a wall outside a house in Inverness collapsed on him.

The man has been named locally as Iain Urquhart, 57, from the city.

Police Scotland said it was called to the property in Old Edinburgh Road on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman said: "Initial inquiries reveal there were no other persons involved and there are no suspicious circumstances."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites