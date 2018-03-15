Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption Efforts to clear the tunnel of snow were successful earlier this week

Scotland's only funicular railway has been closed due to drifting snow blocking a tunnel at its mountainside station.

Staff at CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre said they were "fighting a losing battle" to keep the tunnel's mouth and parts of the line clear.

They were successful in their efforts to clear drifting snow from the tunnel earlier this week.

However, the latest work has been hampered by high winds.

High winds have also affected travel on road bridges across Scotland, including the Skye, Kessock, Erskine and Friarton bridges.

Image caption Firefighters securing loose masonry in Inverness

In Inverness, firefighters were called to secure a small section of masonry that had become loose in high winds on Academy Street.

The road was closed for a time before it was reopened.

The Cairngorms funicular railway, near Aviemore, connects a base station with a restaurant 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain.

The centre has apologised for not being able to currently operate the railway.