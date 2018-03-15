Image copyright Sepa Image caption An aerial image of the scale of flytipping at Camaghael, Fort William

The illegal dumping of construction industry waste at a site in Fort William is being investigated by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Sepa has previously issued warnings against flytipping in the town and surrounding area.

It said people were "persistently dumping" waste at the site at Mount Alexander, Camaghael, to avoid having to pay disposal costs.

Sepa added that it could cost £50,000 to clean up the area.

Large stone blocks have been put in place to restrict access to the site.